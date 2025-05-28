Ikanivere and Nasilasila set to create history

Isoa Nasilasila [left] and Tevita Ikanivere

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua co-captain Tevita Ikanivere and powerhouse lock Isoa Nasilasila are set to etch their names into the club’s history books this weekend, becoming the first players to reach 50 appearances for the Drua in Super Rugby Pacific.

The milestone will be marked in Saturday’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Round 16 clash against the Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Over the past four years, Ikanivere and Nasilasila have missed just eight games, an incredible testament to their durability, form, and importance to the team.

Adding to the boost for the Drua this week is the return of flanker Motikiai Murray, who slots back into the starting lineup after recovering from a short-term injury.

Up front, Haereiti Hetet gets the nod at loosehead prop, with Samuela Tawake at tighthead and Ikanivere leading from hooker.

Mesake Vocevoce joins Nasilasila in the second row, while the back row features the explosive Etonia Waqa at blindside, Murray at openside, and Kitione Salawa at number eight.

In the halves, promising youngster Philip Baselala will start at scrumhalf, linking up with fly-half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula.

The wing positions are filled by Taniela Rakuro on the left and Ponipate Loganimasi on the right.

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and Iosefo Masi form the midfield partnership, with fan favorite Selestino Ravutaumada anchoring the backfield at fullback.

Zuriel Togiatama provides hooker cover, with experienced front-rowers Peni Ravai and Mesake Doge rounding out the front row options.

Joseva Tamani offers depth in the second row, while Elia Canakaivata brings power off the bench for the loose forwards.

Simione Kuruvoli covers halfback while Inia Tabuavou is the backup in the centers as versatile back Isikeli Rabitu completes the match day 23.

The Drua will play the Reds on Saturday at 9.35pm.

