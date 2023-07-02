We really wanted to win: Chua

Digicel Young Kulas coach Angeline Chua says the plan was to show that they really wanted to win.

The team executed this plan as they beat New Caledonia 1-0 last night to advance to the semi-final of the OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship.

Chua says one thing she was impressed about was the light of positivity in her players during halftime with the scores locked at nil-all.

“Although it was nil-all we managed to stop some goal scoring opportunities and of course the brilliant penalty save. It’s always very encouraging in the changing room so they can come out fresh and going for the goal again.”

Labasa rep Ema Mereia netted Fiji’s winning goal after 84 minutes of play.

So far, the Young Kulas along with Samoa have secured their place in the semi-final.

The quarter-finals continue today with New Zealand battling the Solomon Islands at 3pm while Cook Islands take on Vanuatu at 7pm.

You can also watch these matches live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.