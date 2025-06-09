Valentine and Jese boost Nadi’s EPL campaign

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Veterans, Ilimotama Jese and William Valentine, are expected to boost Nadi 2026 Extra Premier League campaign.

The side will play Navua in the season opener on Sunday at the Uprising Sports Ground in Pacific Harbour.

Nadi has been busy in the transfer market, bringing back several familiar faces as they look to strengthen their squad for the new season.

Leading the list of returnees are veteran midfielder Valentine, and experienced defender Ilmotama Jese.

The jetsetters have further boosted their lineup by recruiting a Solomon Islands trio, Jimson Abana, Steven Koti, and Jack Kokaki.

Abana previously featured for Labasa, while both Koti and Kokaki were part of the Nadroga FC setup last season.

Meanwhile, Navua enters the new season after losing key attacking players, with striker Sairusi Nalaubu moving to Ba, and Rahul Krishna joining Rewa FC.

The match kicks off at 3pm this Sunday at Uprising Sports Ground.

