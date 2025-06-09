Tougher to defend IDC than winning it: Labasa coach

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

It’s a different story this year for Extra Supermarket Labasa in the FMF Inter District Championship because they come in as defending champions.

Winning a title is easy compared to defending it according to Labasa coach Alvin Chand.

Chand has won two titles with the Babasiga Lions in his first year as coach taking out the Fiji FACT and Battle of the Giants.

In both finals, the Babasiga Lions defeated the Delta Tigers from Rewa.

The Labasa school teacher is having a taste of his first IDC and says getting the job done for the third time in a year is easier said than done.

”I tell the players sometimes winning titles are easy but defending them are really tough and I’m happy we’re improving but we are always wary so the boys can’t be complacent in any moment of the game.”

Yesterday in their final pool match against Suva, Chand rested a few of his key players as they had yellow cards from their previous game against Lautoka.

Labasa takes on RC Manubhai Ba at 2pm tomorrow in the first Super Premier semifinal followed by the Stratum Rewa and Power Volt Suva game at 4:30pm.

You can listen to the commentaries of both games on Radio Fiji 2.

In the senior division semifinals, Lami meet Dreketi at 10am at 4R Stadium Govind Park while Rakiraki and Bua battle at the Fiji FA Academy ground.

Ba Legends faces Rewa Legends at 12:30pm.

All finals are going to be played on Sunday.

