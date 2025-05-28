Tough race for Fiji FA vice presidential role

Former Suva FA president Ritesh Pratap will be contesting for the Vice President South

The Fiji Football Association Governance Committee has approved the final list of eligible candidates for the 2025 Vice Presidential Elections.

Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf confirmed that the committee reviewed all nominations received by the May 22nd deadline during their meetings on May 26th and 27th.

Rayaz Khan of the Labasa Football Association, being the sole nominee for the Vice President North post, will be elected unopposed by acclamation.

The remaining three positions promise a tough contest with a mix of incumbent leaders and prominent challengers.

Vice President Women role will see a direct challenge to the current sitting Vice President, Susan Wise, from Mere Veikata of the Lautoka Football Association.

Vice President South will see current Vice President Jitendra Reddy contention from Rewa FA’s vice president Peter Cecil Singh and former Suva FA president Ritesh Pratap.

The Western Division VP contest is the most crowded with four strong contenders.

Current Vice President Jitendra Kumar will defend his seat against Nadi FA President Mohammed Mohin Rafiq, President of Nadroga FA Mun Sami Chetty and President of Lautoka FA Shalendra Prasad.

The Vice-Presidential Elections will be conducted during the Fiji FA Congress this Friday at Fiji FA headquarters, Vatuwaqa.

Representatives from all affiliated member associations will cast their votes, determining the future leadership of Fiji football.

