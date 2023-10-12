Suva through, as others wait

Bruce Hughes celebrates after scoring for Suva against Rewa [Source: Fiji Football]

In the Super Premier grade of the Courts Inter District Championship, only one team has secured a spot in the semi-finals with matches taking place at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The defending champion, Newline Chemical/Chandra Enterprises Suva, has advanced with two wins under their belt.

They secured their spot in the last four by defeating Ajay Trading Rewa 2-1 in a match last night.

Aldex Trading/River Tubing Navua currently has three points in the pool, and if they win against Rewa today, they will join Suva in the semi-finals.

The future of Professional Valuation/Ezy Kool Nadi depends on the outcome of the Navua-Rewa match.

In the top flight, Tailevu Naitasiri is the only team out of contention, having lost 3-2 to Extra Supermarket Labasa in a crucial match yesterday.

RC Manubhai Ba and Tigers Lautoka both have four points in the pool, with Labasa at three points.

Lautoka needs a draw against Tailevu Naitasiri, while Ba requires the same against Labasa.

Labasa must secure a win against Ba.

Today’s schedule includes Lautoka facing Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm, followed by the match between Rewa and Navua at 3pm.

Suva and Nadi will clash at 5pm, and Ba will battle Labasa at 7pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A LAUTOKA 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 BA 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 LABASA 2 1 0 1 4 5 -1 3 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0 GROUP B SUVA 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 NAVUA 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 REWA 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1 NADI 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1

In the Premier grade, Nadroga and Tavua have advanced to the semi-finals and will enjoy a rest day.

At 11am, Seaqaqa will meet Rakiraki at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Savusavu and Nasinu will compete at 11am at the Fiji FA Academy grounds.

Northland Tailevu will face Taveuni at the same venue, and at 3pm, Lami will take on Nadogo.

Bua has secured a spot in the senior grade semi-finals.