Suva needs win today

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

The Suva FC is in a must win position tonight at the OFC FUTSAL Men’s Champions League currently underway in New Caledonia.

After a shock 2-3 loss to the previously winless, UNV FC last night, Suva today takes on top side, Mataks FC from the Solomon Islands.

Suva is currently third on the table, with three points after a 7-0 win over Tongan club, Veitongo on match day one.

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

Home club, AS PTT leads on seven points after three games, while Mataks is second on four points after two matches.

The two top teams will meet in the final.

Suva plays Mataks at 6pm today.