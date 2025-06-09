Rewa’s journey built on discipline and unity: Buksh

Source: FFA / Facebook

Rewa Football Association president Nazeel Buksh says the Delta Tigers’ historic double triumph, winning both the FMF IDC and Extra Super Premier League titles, is a testament to discipline, faith, and unity that have defined the district for generations.

Speaking during Rewa’s victory celebration at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday, Buksh said the team’s success was the culmination of years of hard work and belief.

“What we achieved at 4R Stadium in Ba was historic. In front of a record Fijian football crowd, our boys lifted the IDC trophy and reminded the country what the Delta Tigers are made of discipline, togetherness, and that unbreakable Rewa spirit.”

Article continues after advertisement

He credited the win to long-term commitment rather than luck, saying “this victory was not an accident; it was the outcome of hard choices and faith in each other.

Buksh extended gratitude to sponsors including Stratum Construction, Pro Play, Fortec Construction, Ajay Trading, Lincoln Refrigeration, and Extra Supermarket, saying their support gave players the freedom to perform. He also acknowledged Saraswati School for providing training grounds and fostering discipline within the squad.

Looking ahead, Buksh revealed Rewa FC’s focus now shifts to infrastructure and youth development, with plans for a new clubhouse, home ground, and a dedicated academy to nurture both footballers and future leaders.

He confirmed the district’s ambition to join the OFC Pro League within the next four years, calling it a realistic target driven by unity and planning.

Buksh also paid tribute to the players, officials, and volunteers behind the team’s success and praised Rewa’s passionate supporters the “Red Wall” for their unwavering belief.

He concluded by reaffirming the district’s values of faith, family, hard work, and unity, promising that the spirit of Tabusoro would continue to guide Rewa’s rise on and off the field.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.