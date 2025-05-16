Rewa closes gap on league leaders Labasa

[Source: Rewa Football Club/ Facebook]

The Rewa football team maintained its winning run in the Extra Premier League competition, commanding a 5-1 victory over Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori this afternoon.

The Delta Tigers dominated the 90 minutes of football, as Nadi had no answer to their onslaught.

Josaia Sela scored the opening goal in the first three minutes from a header after collecting a well-timed cross from Gabrieli Matanisiga.

Rewa increased their lead to 2-nil via John Orobulu’s goal and missed several goal-scoring opportunities in the first half, heading into the breather with a 2-nil advantage.

The hosts continued their dominance where they left off in the first half, as other goals came from the boots of Iosefo Verevou, who got the double on the day, while Tevita Waranivalu also put his name on the score sheet, while Nadi’s lone goal came from captain Rusiate Matirerega.

With this win, Rewa has closed the gap on points leaders Labasa to one point.

Rewa now has 19 points while Labasa leads the table with 20 points.

The Extra Premier League games continue today and tomorrow.

