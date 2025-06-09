Police secure eighth straight Sukuna Bowl football title

The Fiji Police football side has claimed the Ratu Sukuna Bowl title for the eighth year in a row, defeating Army 2–0 this afternoon at Subrail Park.

Police fielded a near full-strength lineup stacked with district and national reps, including Tevita Waranaivalu, Ratu Dau, Sairusi Nalaubu, Ilisoni Logaivau, Madhwan Goundar, Remueru Takiata, Sitiveni Rakai, Ilaisa Nayasi, Ratu Lino Roseru and Akuila Mateisuva.

Army, without star striker Christopher Wasasala who is on national duty, reshuffled their lineup with Peniame Drova pushed up from defence to lead the attack, while Kolinio Sivoki anchored the backline.

The match was locked 0–0 at halftime, with both sides creating half-chances but unable to find the breakthrough.

Army’s hopes took a major hit in the second spell when Akapusi Tuvolo received a second yellow card for a dangerous challenge on Ilaisa Nayasi, reducing his side to 10 men.

From the resulting free kick, the initial save was spilled by the Army goalkeeper, and Sairusi Nalaubu reacted quickest to smash in the opener in the 60th minute.

Police doubled their lead minutes later after Mohammad Rasasa was brought down inside the box.

Captain and goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva stepped up and calmly converted the penalty to seal the win.

