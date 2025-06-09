FTU demands a 15 percent pay rise

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Teachers Union is calling on the Government to grant teachers a 15 percent pay increase in the 2026–2027 National Budget.

FTU General Secretary Muniappa Goundar says the increase is necessary to help teachers cope with the rising cost of living and improve retention in the profession.

“You know, that 15% that FTEU is asking for, it ensures the teachers can meet the cost of living, to some extent, I would say, that salary structures remain intact, that performance is recognised, that retention becomes possible. Why am I listing these four things? Because that 15% I have broken down into those four subheadings.”

Goundar claims nearly two teachers leave Fiji’s schools every day for opportunities in Australia and New Zealand, contributing to an ongoing teacher shortage.

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The union’s proposal includes an eight percent cost-of-living adjustment, a three percent salary scale progression payment, a two percent merit-based increase, and a two percent equity and retention adjustment.

FTU says better pay and working conditions are needed to retain experienced teachers and strengthen the education sector.