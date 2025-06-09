Suva sharpens discipline ahead of Fiji FACT

Suva FC will spend the next few weeks focusing on discipline as they prepare for the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT in Labasa later this month.

Reflecting on their most recent Extra Premier League clash against Lautoka, captain Remueru Tekiata said his side conceded too many penalties and will need to tighten up ahead of the tournament.

Tekiata believes there will be little room for error at the Fiji FACT if Suva are to progress to the knockout stages.

Suva reached the semi-finals of the competition last year but fell 1-0 to Rewa, ending their title hopes.

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This time around, the Capital City side is aiming to go one step further and secure a place in the final.

“There was a lot of discipline issues in our game and that is something we really want to fix before we go to the Fiji FACT. We have a goal, and we wont be able to achieve it until we fix this.”

The Fiji FACT will be held from the 19th to the 21st of this month at Subrail Park in Labasa.