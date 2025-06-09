Waciwaci families get new homes.

The Ministry says the initiative aims to make home ownership more affordable for rural and maritime communities. [Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT]

Five families in Waciwaci Village in Lakeba will soon move into their new homes under the Coalition’s rural housing assistance programme.

In a statement, the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is currently facilitating construction for the five houses which have been funded through scheme three of the programme.

The statement noted that the scheme is designed to assist timber resource owners, including beneficiaries of pine schemes, native forest resources, and lease arrangements, by allowing them to use their timber resources as a contribution towards the construction of new homes.

The Ministry says the initiative aims to make home ownership more affordable for rural and maritime communities while providing safe, secure, and resilient housing.

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Once completed, the Ministry further stressed that the new homes are expected to improve the living conditions of the five families and contribute to their overall well-being.

Over the past few years, the program has significantly improved housing conditions with over 400 homes completed alongside ongoing efforts to enhance disaster resilience in maritime areas.