Seruiratu demands fuel VAT cuts now

Seruiratu adds that the Government must lead by example and cut its own unnecessary expenditure. [Photo: FILE]

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu claims Fiji is witnessing a government in chaos and panic.

He claims the current administration is unable to provide meaningful, direct assistance to ordinary citizens.

Seruiratu says Fijians now have to pay an arm and a leg simply to get to work, take their children to school, run businesses, or carry out daily activities.

Seruiratu expressed deep concern over the unprecedented fuel price increases that came into effect yesterday.

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He says he finds it highly concerning that the Government admitted in Parliament that the recently announced $47 million grant from Australia will not be used for direct fuel relief.

Seruiratu says despite being publicly presented as support to help Fiji deal with the fuel price shock, the government confirmed the money will instead be absorbed into its consolidated fund and spent according to its own priorities.

The Opposition Leader says that while the Government claims it cannot reduce fuel duties, an immediate and practical measure remains available.

He is calling on the state to temporarily remove or substantially reduce the 12.5 per cent Value Added Tax charged on fuel.

According to Seruiratu, reducing VAT would cushion the impact of the recent price hikes.

He says it would provide immediate relief to consumers, assist transport operators, and reduce pressure on businesses.

Seruiratu says this would also help prevent further increases in the cost of goods and services, ensuring the broader economy does not suffer from escalating transportation and operating costs.

He states that if the Government is serious about helping ordinary Fijians through this crisis, it must place people ahead of revenue collection and make difficult decisions.

“I also call on the Government to seriously consider work-from-home arrangements across the public service wherever operationally possible,” Seruiratu said. “Many organisations have already demonstrated that productivity can be maintained through flexible work arrangements. Encouraging employees to work remotely would help reduce transportation expenses for workers and lessen the burden of rising fuel costs on households.”

At the same time, Seruiratu adds that the Government must lead by example and cut its own unnecessary expenditure.

He argues that Fiji has too many Ministers and Assistant Ministers, many of whom have failed to deliver tangible results for the people.

The Opposition Leader is calling on the Prime Minister to undertake a serious Cabinet review and remove underperforming officials.

Taxpayers, he notes, cannot continue to fund an oversized executive while families are being asked to absorb record fuel price hikes.

Furthermore, Seruiratu expressed concern that despite the Prime Minister’s directive restricting official overseas travel, Ministers and Permanent Secretaries continue to travel abroad.

He stressed that at a time when the Government is asking Fijians to tighten their belts, those at the highest levels must do the same.

He concludes that the government must stop making excuses and start implementing practical solutions that provide real relief to the people of Fiji.