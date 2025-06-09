Toddler dies in Lautoka crash

One-year-old child is Fiji's latest road fatality.

A one-year-old child is the latest road fatality following a motor vehicle accident near the Barara Bypass in Lautoka on Saturday night.

Police say the child was traveling in a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old man from Sabeto when it allegedly veered off the road.

The child’s mother, aunt, and two siblings were also inside.

All passengers were rushed to the Lautoka Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

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The driver and the remaining passengers were treated and discharged.

The driver will be questioned as investigations continue.