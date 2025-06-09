Seruvakula embraces historic challenge

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FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach Senirusi Seruvakula is relishing the opportunity to lead Fiji into uncharted territory as the side prepares for its first-ever Nations Championship campaign.

Seruvakula admits he is both excited and emotional about taking charge of the national side in a new Tier One competition, which he believes marks a significant step forward for Fiji Rugby.

Seruvakula says the tournament presents a major challenge and an opportunity for the Flying Fijians to test themselves against some of the world’s best teams.

“Excited and emotional. Especially, it’s the first, it’s a new tournament for Fiji. It’s a Tier One competition to go into, so I’m really excited to fly on the 24th and meet the players and start our campaign.”

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With limited preparation time before the championship begins, Seruvakula and his coaching staff have already been keeping a close watch on players scattered across different competitions around the world.

The coach revealed that regular communication with players has been a key part of their preparations, with coaches monitoring performances and discussing expectations with potential squad members.

On the field, Seruvakula believes Fiji’s success will be built around a strong set-piece platform.

“We need to play a strong set-piece with our line-outs and our scrum. But the rest, that’s where our brand of rugby has to come in and play like the Fijians.”

He adds that physicality and winning the advantage line will be crucial, while also allowing players the freedom to showcase the attacking flair Fiji is renowned for.

While many supporters will be focused on results, Seruvakula insists performance remains the team’s primary objective.“For me, the main goal is to perform well. The win will take care of itself. We need to perform well and first we have to train well, prepare well and keep to the process because there will not be a lot of time.”

The Flying Fijians coaching staff and locally based players will depart Fiji on the 24th of this month before assembling with the overseas-based squad in Cardiff ahead of the Nations Championship.

The Flying Fijians will open their Nations Championship campaign against Wales on the 4th of next month at 1.10am.