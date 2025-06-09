Fiji Airways unveils innovative VR Leadership Program

Fiji Airways Chief Executive Paul Scurrah says the initiative reflects the airline's commitment to its people and culture. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji Airways has launched “BRAVE VR,” a world-first virtual reality leadership program designed to drive behavioral change in the aviation industry.

The acronym stands for Boldness, Resilience, Authenticity, Vulnerability, and Empathy.

Moving away from traditional classroom teaching, the program places airline leaders inside immersive virtual environments to simulate high-pressure scenarios, triggering real emotional responses to help build self-awareness and emotional intelligence.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive Paul Scurrah says the initiative reflects the airline’s commitment to its people and culture.

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Scurrah says the BRAVE VR reflects their commitment to building confident, resilient and people-focused leaders who can thrive in high-pressure environments while continuing to lead with care, empathy and authenticity.

He adds that at Fiji Airways, their people are at the heart of everything they do, and it is this that drives our ambition to be the world’s happiest airline.

The CEO states that investing in leadership development is essential to maintaining the strong culture, trust and a sense of belonging that define who we are as an airline; our Fiji Airways Vuvale.

The V-R program, which is also utilized by global companies like Air New Zealand and K-P-M-G, aims to bridge the gap between knowing how to lead and actively putting those skills into practice under pressure.