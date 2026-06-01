Boxers out for valuable exposure

Three of Fiji’s top boxers departed for Samoa this morning to compete in the Independence Games, which commemorate 64 years of Samoa’s independence.

The team, accompanied by head coach Cam Todd, left from Nadi International Airport and will use the tournament as part of their preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Scotland next month.

The Independence Games began on Saturday, with the boxing competition scheduled for Friday.

The tournament is expected to provide valuable international exposure for the Fijian boxers as they continue their build-up towards the Commonwealth Games.