Reformed Fijians eligible for overseas jobs

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh. [Photo: FILE]

Hundreds of Fijians who missed out on overseas jobs because of minor criminal records could soon get a second chance under the new Criminal Records Bill.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh has welcomed the legislation, saying it will remove a major barrier that has prevented otherwise eligible workers from joining Australia’s Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme and New Zealand’s Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme.

Singh says many applicants were being turned away because of minor offences committed years earlier, despite having served their penalties and rebuilt their lives.

He says the new law recognises rehabilitation and gives reformed individuals the opportunity to access employment, earn an income, and support their families.

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Insert: 010626RM Singh

“That doesn’t mean that we are letting people out of jail. It doesn’t mean that we are excusing people who have committed offences. It is about those who have reformed and are now ready to reintegrate into society. They must be given a chance. That is what we have done.”

The Minister stressed that the legislation does not excuse criminal behaviour but instead provides a pathway for people who have demonstrated that they have changed.

Singh says registrations for overseas labour schemes will reopen soon, and those who were previously ineligible due to minor offences are encouraged to reapply.

He believes the move will help more Fijians secure overseas employment while addressing labour demands in Australia and New Zealand.