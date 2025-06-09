Values-driven leadership urged ahead of elections

Radrodro highlighted the importance of ethical, values-driven leadership and the need for strong connection with grassroots communities. [Photo: FILES]

In a male-dominated society, women must frame leadership around values, not gender, and when women lead with respect and resilience, they redefine strength.

This was the clear message shared by University of Fiji Law Lecturer and Director of Special Projects Sainiana Radrodro as she participated in a national training programme on “Strengthening Women’s Leadership and Media Engagement for Inclusive Elections”.

The training, an initiative ahead of the national and local elections, aimed to encourage more women to step into leadership roles and engage confidently in Fiji’s democratic processes.

It brought together women community leaders from across the country and was organised through the Fiji Council of Social Services.

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Speaking as one of the facilitators at the training, Radrodro highlighted the importance of ethical, values-driven leadership and the need for strong connection with grassroots communities.

She noted that voters often feel abandoned after elections when leaders lose touch with the communities they represent.

She said this reinforces the importance of ethical leadership that listens, responds, and remains accountable to the needs of ordinary Fijians.

Radrodro also acknowledged that public scrutiny is an important part of leadership, stressing the need to respond to criticism with facts, transparency, and professionalism.

University of Fiji Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem said the participation of university academics in such national programmes reinforces the institution’s commitment to leadership development and inclusive democratic participation.