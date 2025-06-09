Israel to re-open base in Suva today

[Photo: FILE]

The Embassy of the State of Israel will reopen today in Suva after a lapse of 36 years, marking what the government calls a ‘milestone’ in Fiji and Israel’s relations.

A statement from the government yesterday notes that the new embassy is expected to strengthen diplomatic, strategic, and development cooperation for Suva and Jerusalem while also reaffirming Israel’s commitment across the Blue Pacific region.

The opening is expected to last until Wednesday, with the anticipated visit of Israel’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa’ar.

Sa’ar will meet with the President of the Republic of Fiji, His Excellency Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, and hold high-level meetings with the Honourable Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiusa Ditoka, as well as other senior Government officials to discuss opportunities for enhanced cooperation and mutual development.

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“As part of the visit, Fiji and Israel will formalise several bilateral cooperation arrangements that will further strengthen the growing partnership between the two countries and provide a platform for enhanced collaboration across a range of areas of mutual interest and shared priority.”

The re-establishment of Israel’s resident diplomatic mission in the country follows Fiji’s footing into Jerusalem in September last year, and the reciprocal establishment (according to the government) reflects deeper bilateral relations for both countries.