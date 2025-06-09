Lukaku on comeback trail, says Belgium coach

The fitness and form of Belgium’s top scorer Romelu Lukaku pose no concerns ahead of the ​World Cup, coach Rudi Garcia insisted on the eve ‌of tomorrow’s warm-up clash against Croatia.

The 33-year-old Lukaku was included in Belgium’s squad for this month’s tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the ​United States despite playing only an hour of competitive ​football this season.

Lukaku did not start for Napoli, making ⁠seven substitute appearances and netting a goal at Verona ​in February, and has been in Belgium since March rehabilitating ​a hamstring injury.

But his role as the country’s leading scorer, with 89 goals in 124 appearances, saw Garcia gamble on his fitness, and ​the coach is pleased with his decision.

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“I’ve never seen a ​player as motivated as he is,” Garcia told a press conference on ‌Monday. “I’m ⁠not worried about Romelu’s injury, but he has played very little.

“He is better than I expected and scores a lot in training. But it’s also logical that he’s not yet ​ready to ​start. He is ⁠still a long way from being able to play 90 minutes, but he could come ​on as a substitute.

“I don’t know how ​good he’ll ⁠be against Egypt or later in the tournament. He’s coming from a long way back, but I’m very happy that ⁠he’s with ​us.”

Belgium open their Group G campaign ​on June 15 against Egypt in Seattle before meeting Iran and New Zealand.

You can watch all FIFA World Cup games live on FBC TV, FBC Sports and FBC 2 channels.