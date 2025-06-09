Source: Reuters

A tour bus driver has been charged with manslaughter stemming from the deaths of five people in ​a fiery chain-reaction crash that police say was ‌triggered when the motor coach plowed into slower-moving traffic in a highway construction zone.

The driver, Jing Sheng Dong, 48, from Staten Island, ​New York, was initially charged the day after, ​on Saturday, with two felony counts of involuntary ⁠manslaughter. On

Monday, a grand jury in Stafford County ​Circuit Court indicted him on three additional manslaughter counts and ​a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

Dong remains in custody without bond while being hospitalized for injuries he suffered in the pileup crash, ​which occurred in the early morning hours of Friday ​on

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Interstate 95 roughly 45 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

Police said ‌a ⁠preliminary investigation found that the bus driver failed to slow for traffic ahead of him as he approached a highway work zone and slammed into the back of a ​Chevrolet Suburban, ​which was ⁠then forced into an Acura SUV and other vehicles.

The Acura caught fire and four of ​the fatalities, including two children, were in ​that ⁠vehicle, according to state police. A fifth person was killed in the Suburban that was struck by the bus.

All five ⁠of ​those who perished were from Massachusetts. ​More than 40 other people were injured in the crash, authorities said.