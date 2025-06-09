From aspiring accountant to Rugby World Cup player

[Source: File]

Just a few years ago, McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women lock Mereoni Nakesa was planning a future in accounting.

Coming from a family with no rugby background, the 23-year-old never imagined the sport would take her around the world and into a Rugby World Cup.

After finishing Year 13, Nakesa and her family had their sights set on university. Instead, a life-changing opportunity arrived when she was selected for the Drua Women in 2023.

“After my Form 7, I was planning to be an accountant. It was my dream to be an accountant, but God gave me this talent to be part of the Drua team.”

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Nakesa quickly made the most of her opportunity, helping the Drua Women secure back-to-back titles before earning selection for the Fijiana 15s. Last year, she achieved another major milestone when she represented Fiji at her first Rugby World Cup.

The lock forward admits the journey has not been easy, with the demands of rugby requiring sacrifice, discipline and commitment.

“It’s not an easy journey for me. Rugby was a tough game. I had to be prepared, but I had to discipline myself and work hard.”

She recalls the emotional moment she informed her parents that she had been selected for the Drua, knowing it was not the path they had originally planned.

“During my first year of being a female rugby player, I told my parents that I was selected for the Drua team. We got emotional because we didn’t expect the call. My parents prepared for me to go to university.”

Despite the surprise, Nakesa says her parents have remained her biggest supporters throughout her rugby career.

“My parents are really proud of me. Rugby has taught me a lot. I didn’t dream of travelling around the world.”

Now entering her fourth season with the Drua Women, Nakesa has set her sights on helping the side reclaim the Super Rugby Women’s title.

The Drua women will open their season against the Waratahs this Saturday.