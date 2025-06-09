NZRU denies role in Fineanganofo contract uncertainty

Hurricanes winger Fehi Fineanganofo. [Photo: GETTY IMAGES]

New Zealand Rugby has denied reports it is trying to prevent Hurricanes winger Fehi Fineanganofo from joining Newcastle Red Bulls next season.

Fineanganofo, who has scored 16 tries this Super Rugby season to equal the competition’s single-season record, signed with the English club in January.

Reports in New Zealand claimed rugby officials were working to keep the 23-year-old at home and eligible for the All Blacks, leaving Newcastle frustrated.

However, NZ Rugby Chief Executive Steve Lancaster says the union does not buy players out of contracts, and any decision rests solely with Fineanganofo.

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He says the winger’s situation has changed significantly following his standout season, but if he wishes to honour his Newcastle contract, that is his choice.

Fineanganofo’s agent Bruce Sharrock says if NZ Rugby wants to keep the player in New Zealand, it must negotiate directly with Newcastle.

The winger remains uncapped but is firmly in contention for All Blacks selection following his impressive performances this season.

Newcastle Red Bulls declined to comment.