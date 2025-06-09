Kula participants gain international filmmaking experience

The initiative was designed to strengthen filmmaking skills ahead of the Kula Film Awards. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

For the first time, secondary school students participating in this year’s Kula Film Awards gained first-hand experience of the production processes behind the internationally renowned Survivor series.

Students from 17 schools travelled to Mana Island last week, where they received practical training from the production team.

The workshop exposed participants to various aspects of television and film production, including camera operations, drone technology, lighting, and other professional equipment used in the industry.

Students were also taken on a guided tour of the Survivor production base, allowing them to observe the scale and coordination involved in producing an international television programme.

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The initiative was designed to strengthen filmmaking skills ahead of the Kula Film Awards and provide students with industry-based learning opportunities.

Ana Joy, a student from Tavua District Secondary School who travelled to the island for the workshop, said she will take back the knowledge gained from the workshop to help with the school’s Kula Film submission.

Aryan Nandan, a Year 13 student at Sangam Sadhu Kuppuswamy Memorial College in Nadi who also participated in the workshop, said it offered valuable insights into filmmaking that will help the school enhance its Kula Film submission this year.

“We only thought that there was only one camera and one lighting equipment, but there were like plenty, so I think that’s a really good skill we’ve learnt and we can apply that in our film-making.”

Nandan also noted the value of introducing more creative arts and filmmaking opportunities within schools to help build skills from an earlier age.

Film Fiji Chief Executive Jone Robertson said the Kula Awards serve as a platform to identify and nurture young talent with an interest in the creative industries.

The organisation believes programmes such as the workshop can help create future pathways for students seeking careers in filmmaking and other areas of the creative sector.

This year, 24 schools have registered for the Kula Film category, while 14 schools will compete in Kula Arts and about 16 schools have entered the Kula Dance category.

After a seven-year break following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kula Awards have returned this year with expanded support and a stronger focus on developing young creative talent.

The awards, which will be held on August 21 and 22, will be aired live on FBC TV.