Call for more labour inspectors funding

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh. [Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Employment is seeking additional funding in the upcoming national budget to strengthen workplace inspections and improve compliance monitoring across the country.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says the Ministry’s budget submission includes requests for additional manpower, particularly labour inspectors, to increase the number of workplace inspections being carried out.

Singh says current resources limit the Ministry’s ability to inspect workplaces at the desired level, making additional inspectors a key priority.

The Ministry’s new paperless inspection system allows inspectors to submit reports online immediately, helping to reduce processing time and increase the number of workplaces inspected.

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“We have made our budget submission, and we are happy that most of what we had asked for is being accommodated by the Ministry of Finance, and we are hopeful that this will be reflected when the final budget is announced. So, yes, we have asked for some extra resources.”

Singh adds that increased resources, combined with digital inspection tools, will strengthen the Ministry’s capacity to monitor workplace standards and ensure greater compliance across the country.

Meanwhile, Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says the government is currently reviewing budget submissions from various ministries and institutions.

The Ministry of Employment says it is encouraged that most of its budget requests are being considered by the Ministry of Finance and remains hopeful they will be reflected in the final budget.

Riya Mala