Netanyahu orders Israeli troops to advance further into Lebanon

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Israeli Prime ​Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered troops to move further into Lebanon in the battle against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group, he said on Sunday, ‌despite a ceasefire announced more than six weeks ago.

The fighting in Lebanon has been the broadest spillover of the Iran war, displacing more than 1.2 million Lebanese through Israeli strikes and evacuation orders since March 2, when Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones into Israel to back its ally Iran.

The incursion has so far killed more than 3,370 people, according to the Lebanese government. Israel says 24 of its soldiers ​and four civilians have been killed over the same period. Tens of thousands of Israelis in the country’s north have also been displaced by Hezbollah rockets ​and drones.

In the latest advance, Israeli troops seized the 900-year-old Beaufort Castle and a strategic ridge in southern Lebanon, the military said, a ⁠day after one of the heaviest days of Hezbollah fire toward northern Israel since the April ceasefire, prompting school closures and restrictions.

Article continues after advertisement

Citing the escalating violence in Lebanon, France called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday, its foreign ministry said ​in a statement.

Israeli troops and Hezbollah have continued to trade fire since the mid-April ceasefire, with Hezbollah resorting to the use of cheap, easy-to-assemble kamikaze drones that are hard for air defences to thwart and that have killed several Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military already controlled territory up to the Litani River in Lebanon, but troops are pushing to ​the Zaharani River, around 10 km north.

Netanyahu said his aim is to “deepen and expand our grip on the places that were under Hezbollah’s control”.

Naftali Bennett, a challenger to Netanyahu ​in an upcoming election, said he seeks stronger action in Lebanon, including hitting suburbs of Beirut.

The military on Sunday issued an evacuation warning for residents south of the Zaharani. Eight people were killed ‌when overnight ⁠airstrikes Saturday hit the southern village of Deir El Zahrani, Lebanon’s state news agency said.