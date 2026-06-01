Vocea confident in younger teammates

Members of the Kaunikuila Royals with their new set of jerseys ahead of the Fiji Cup.

Despite fielding a younger squad than many of their rivals, Kaunikuila Royals captain Matila Vocea believes her side has what it takes to make an impact at the upcoming Vodafone Fiji Cup basketball tournament.

The Cakaudrove native says the majority of her teammates are still in high school, but they have worked just as hard as every other team in preparation for the competition.

With several players relatively new to competitive basketball, she is pleased with the progress the team has made and the performances they have shown during training.

Meanwhile, the Kaunikuila Basketball Club has received a timely boost ahead of the tournament, with sponsors YADRA presenting new sets of jerseys to both the Kaunikuila Royals and the Islanders last night.

Article continues after advertisement

“Even though we got plenty young players in the team, they have been performing very well during our training sessions and they are all excited to compete this week. They are getting to understand the game better and we look forward to the competition.”

The Vodafone Fiji Cup will be held from Thursday to Saturday at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.