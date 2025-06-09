Four nurses recover from Ebola in Congo, WHO reports

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Four ‌nurses who were being treated for Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus have been discharged from a hospital in Bunia in the Democratic Republic of Congo after recovering from the disease, the World Health Organization said on Sunday.

More recoveries are expected, especially when ​people are diagnosed early and able to access care, and as the response to the outbreak intensifies.

A laboratory ​worker had also recovered earlier this week, the agency said, bringing the total number of ⁠people who have recovered from the virus to five. However, suspected cases are being looked into in Brazil and ​Italy tied to travel to affected nations.

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the country has increased to 282, with 42 ​deaths, after 19 new positive test results were recorded, according to data distributed by the communications ministry.

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Earlier this month the WHO declared the outbreak caused by the rare Bundibugyo version of the virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international ​concern, although it does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, while on a ​Saturday visit to Bunia — the capital of the eastern Congolese province of Ituri — noted that although there currently is no licensed vaccine ‌or treatment ⁠for Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo virus, “it is not without hope,” as it can be survived with good medical care.

The outbreak — the 17th in Congo and the third-largest since Ebola was discovered half a century ago — is outpacing the global response, which got off to a late start.