Government to prioritise national security in budget

Fiji’s upcoming 2026–2027 National Budget will place strong emphasis on national security, with key plans to establish new security institutions and strengthen existing agencies.

Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua says the focus will centre on completing pending national security reforms, including the establishment of the National Security Council.

Tikoduadua says another major priority is the proposed National Intelligence Agency, which will be developed in partnership with key stakeholders to strengthen Fiji’s response to transnational crime.

He says the plan also includes enhancing the role of the military and improving coordination with other security partners.

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“The establishment of the National Intelligence Agency is a big one for us. Working with our partners on that, and enhancing the work of the military and others in partnership.”

The Defence Minister says these initiatives form the core of the government’s policy direction for the new financial year, as Fiji continues to strengthen its national security framework.