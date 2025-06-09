No pre-tournament camp, 32-man squad named

Flying Fijians Manager Josaia Tuinamata and head coach Senirusi Seruvakula at the team naming today.

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Senirusi Seruvakula has confirmed there will be no pre-tournament camp in Fiji.

The national side is set to assemble in Wales ahead of the upcoming Nations Championship.

The 32-member squad that was named earlier today for the tournament will gather in Cardiff on the 25th of this month, with the locally based players and management departing Fiji a day earlier.

Seruvakula says the team will spend the weekend together before officially beginning preparations for their opening clash against Wales.

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The coach reveals that selecting the squad was a straightforward process, with player performance remaining the key criterion throughout the selection phase.

“We’ve been monitoring all the players every week, both in Europe and with the Drua.”

The Flying Fijians coaching staff worked closely with strength and conditioning personnel and the medical team to track player form, fitness and injury status before finalising the squad.

Seruvakula says constant communication with players has been crucial throughout the selection process, with regular meetings held involving a wider 50-member training squad.

He stresses that players who missed out on the final 32 have not been ruled out of national duty, with several remaining on standby should injuries arise during the campaign.

“We stay connected because they have not been dropped; they are standby players. Any injury that occurs in the first game, some of them are already in Europe and some of the standby players in Fiji can fly straight to Europe.”

The Flying Fijians will open their Nations Championship campaign against Wales on the 4th of next month at 1.10 am.