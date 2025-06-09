US face defining World Cup on home soil

United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) reacts after scoring in the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images Purchase Licensing Rights

The United States head into the World Cup facing perhaps higher stakes than any other team, with a deep run likely to accelerate the sport’s growth ​in the country and an early exit from a favourable group threatening to stall ‌years of progress.

Put simply, it may be the most important World Cup in U.S. soccer history.

As co-hosts, the Americans were spared the grind of qualifying, leaving questions over the readiness of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad heading into the tournament. ​What is not in doubt is the pressure on the Stars and Stripes.

Reaching the ​knockout rounds is the minimum expectation for a team that advanced to the ⁠last 16 in Qatar in 2022, four years after the humiliation of failing to qualify for ​the 2018 tournament in Russia.

The U.S. are the highest-ranked side in Group D, which includes Turkey, Australia ​and Paraguay. Winning the group is a realistic target and would provide a more favourable route through the knockout rounds.

Potential opponents in the last 32, should the U.S. top the group, would be a third-place team from groups ​B, E, F, I or J – and could be Canada – a path that would give the ​U.S. a chance of reaching the quarter-finals for the first time since 2002.

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