Inside Out new FIJI Water brand ambassadors

As ambassadors, InsideOut will support FIJI Water through in-country brand campaigns appearances, events, and community-focused initiatives. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Local band InsideOut has been signed up by FIJI Water as the company’s new brand ambassadors.

FIJI Water says InsideOut has a strong connection with audiences across the country and throughout the region through its distinctive sound, cultural pride, and commitment to sharing Fiji with the world through its music.

The water bottling giant says the partnership will see the band promote FIJI Water across the South Pacific while helping showcase the brand’s ongoing contribution to Fiji’s economic growth and support to the local communities.

The collaboration is especially meaningful given InsideOut’s deep personal connection to the Ra province, where FIJI Water’s source and bottling facility are located.

Article continues after advertisement

The band’s founder, Apakuki Nalawa, has paternal links to Drauniivi, a village near the FIJI Water plant in Yaqara, creating a natural connection between the partnership, the community, and the brand’s local roots.

“InsideOut Fiji represents the energy, creativity, and pride of our island nation. Their music has connected people across generations, and their story reflects the strength of local talent. We are proud to welcome them as FIJI Water ambassadors and to work together in sharing our story,” said FIJI Water’s Director, External Affairs, Geoff Smith.

As ambassadors, InsideOut will support FIJI Water through in-country brand campaigns appearances, events, and community-focused initiatives.

“This collaboration is very close to our hearts. Since 2013, we’ve grown together as one band, united by shared passion and purpose. To partner with FIJI Water is something we are truly proud of, it reflects our connection to home, our people, and our journey, and gives us a chance to share that story with the world,” said Nalawa.