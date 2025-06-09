Lomaiviti takes proactive stand on drugs and development

[Photo: FILE]

Leaders in Lomaiviti Province are taking a proactive approach to tackle growing social issues, with a renewed focus on drug awareness, education and infrastructure.

Provincial Chair Samuela Vadei says the province is moving early to address the threat of drugs before it spreads further into island communities.

Vadei says District leaders are being trained to better understand how drug networks operate and how to work alongside the Fiji Police Force to report suspicious activity.

“We are not immune to drugs. They are already in Fiji, and one day they will be in our islands if we are not careful. So it’s about creating awareness now and putting preventative measures in place before it becomes a bigger problem.”

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He says this includes monitoring unfamiliar boats entering island waters and strengthening early reporting from within villages.

Vadei says while drugs have become an increasing issue across Fiji, the focus in Lomaiviti Province is prevention, building awareness now before communities are forced to respond later.

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