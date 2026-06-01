Rowati happy to be back with Drua Women

Former McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women’s strength and conditioning coach Tavaita Rowati says she is delighted to be back with the side after a two-year absence.

Rowati, who played a key role in the team’s back-to-back title wins in 2022 and 2023, returns this season in a new capacity as assistant head coach under head coach Mike Legge.

For Tavaita Rowati, the ultimate goal is to one day take the reins as head coach.

Beyond immediate match results, producing elite players capable of representing Fiji at the World Cup remains one of the program’s core objectives.

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“It’s really good to be back with the team, I was here back in 2022 and 2023. And the goal for me now is to work my way to becoming a head coach. One of the main focuses of the club is to help players reach their full potential so we have good players to represent the country at the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, the Drua Women narrowly lost 29-27 to the Reds in their pre-season trial match.

They kick off their official season this Saturday, taking on the Waratahs at 4 pm.