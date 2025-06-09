Government working to retain athletics talent

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Retaining Fiji’s top athletics talent after secondary school remains one of the biggest challenges facing the sport, according to Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Aliki Bia.

Bia acknowledged that many promising athletes often move to other sports, particularly rugby, after finishing school, as they pursue greater opportunities and support.

He says the challenge is evident every year, especially in athletics and other smaller sports where rugby continues to attract significant interest from both male and female athletes.

The Assistant Minister says the Ministry of Youth and Sports is working closely with the Fiji Sports Commission and national sporting organisations to find ways to keep athletes in sport and help them build long-term careers.

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“The challenge is how we maintain the athletes after the Coca-Cola Games so that they continue to have a career in athletics.”

He reveals that efforts are being made to provide scholarship opportunities, with some athletes already benefiting from programmes that allow them to train and compete overseas.

Bia says international exposure through events such as the Oceania Athletics Championships is important in helping athletes gain valuable experience and continue their development.

However, he admits that securing sufficient funding for athletics and other national sporting organisations remains a key issue.

Bia says the long-term goal is to retain the country’s top athletes beyond the school system and ensure they remain competitive through major events such as the Pacific Games and future Oceania Championships.