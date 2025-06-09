Tougher passport fraud penalties

[Photo: FILE]

The Passport Amendment Bill 2026 in Parliament introduces tougher penalties for passport-related offences, faster travel document processing for Fijians overseas, and broader legal recognition of all official travel documents.

The bill also renames the Passport Act 2002 to the Travel Documents Act, reflecting its expanded scope beyond passports.

Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto says the changes are designed to modernise Fiji’s travel document system and strengthen document integrity.

A key reform is the creation of two official categories- Fijian travel-related documents, which include ordinary, emergency, official and diplomatic passports, and non-Fijian travel-related documents, including certificates of identity and refugee travel documents.

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“It is not merely an amendment but a comprehensive restructuring that renames the Act to reflect its expanded coverage of all official travel documents.”

The bill also shifts administrative responsibility from the Director of Immigration to the Permanent Secretary.

For Fijians stranded overseas after losing a passport or travelling with an expired one, the legislation introduces a temporary travel document that will allow them to return home faster.

The government says this will remove delays often faced under the current process.

Penalties for travel document offences will also increase sharply.

Making false statements or refusing to surrender unlawfully held travel documents could carry penalties of up to $50,000 or five years imprisonment.

The harshest penalty targets passport forgery or unauthorised alteration of travel documents, with offenders facing fines of up to $100,000 or 10 years behind bars.

Naupoto says the tougher penalties send a clear message that Fiji takes passport fraud and document tampering seriously.

The bill also protects existing passport holders, with current passports remaining valid while pending applications will continue to be processed under the existing system during the transition.

A new schedule attached to the legislation also outlines offices eligible for official passports, including Members of Parliam