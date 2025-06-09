Export growth depends on local capacity: Ditoka

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka says the government is working with the agriculture, fisheries and forestry sectors to improve product quality, sustainability and supply consistency for international markets. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji is stepping up efforts to expand its export trade by strengthening local industries and securing new overseas market opportunities.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka says the government is working with the agriculture, fisheries and forestry sectors to improve product quality, sustainability and supply consistency for international markets.

Ditoka says product supply should be consistent before we can pursue larger export opportunities abroad.

He adds that work is also underway to improve standards and strengthen coordination between government agencies and local industry stakeholders.

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“At the same time, what we are trying to do overseas is ensure that when these efforts gain traction and everyone works together, there is a market available. We are making those connections by engaging with our external trade partners.”

Ditoka will visit Australia and New Zealand in the coming months to strengthen trade links and expand market access for Fijian exports.