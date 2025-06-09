Taxi operators call for assistance

[Photo: FILE]

Taxi operators in Labasa are calling on the government to consider assistance measures as rising fuel prices continue to put pressure on their livelihoods.

Drivers say the continued increase in fuel costs is reducing their daily earnings and making it more difficult to meet household expenses while keeping their vehicles on the road.

Labasa taxi operator Mahen Prasad says operators are among the hardest hit by the global fuel crisis, as their income depends entirely on daily passenger fares while operating costs continue to rise.

“It’s very hard for us in the Northern Division and across Fiji. Fuel prices have continued to rise, and this is affecting our daily income. We are asking the government to look into this issue and consider helping taxi operators because the cost of running our vehicles keeps increasing.”

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Prasad says many drivers, particularly those operating vehicles on behalf of owners, are struggling to make ends meet as they face higher fuel expenses, costly vehicle maintenance, and rising prices for spare parts and tyres.

He believes a review of taxi fares should be considered, noting that while other public service vehicle operators have received support in the past, taxi operators continue to shoulder increasing operational costs.

As global fuel prices continue to affect transport sectors worldwide, taxi operators are hoping authorities will explore measures that can ease the burden on drivers while ensuring affordable and reliable transport services remain available to the public.