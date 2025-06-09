Sydney homeless Fijian workers under investigation

While the post confirms that these individuals have engaged in temporary employment around Sydney, it is still not enough to afford a home. [Photo: BULA BOYS ABROAD]

Authorities are investigating a case involving Fijians who have reportedly been left homeless in Australia.

This follows a video posted by a concerned individual residing in Sydney, Australia.

The video showed a Fijian worker under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme who has apparently been left unemployed and homeless due to personal circumstances.

The footage also alleges that other Fijian and foreign nationals have sought shelter under one of Sydney’s metro line bridges.

Article continues after advertisement

While the post confirms that these individuals have engaged in temporary employment around Sydney, it is still not enough to afford a home.

FBC News reached out to the Minister for Employment and Labour, Agni Deo Singh, who confirmed that investigations into the matter are now underway.

“Our country liaison officers and the PALM officers, as well as the High Commission, are investigating. A statement will be issued in due course.”

Meanwhile, a New South Wales-based PALM scheme community group posted a statement on their Facebook page, reiterating the importance of workers seeking support when facing challenges.

The statement highlights that there are “community leaders, church leaders, fellow workers, employers and support services willing to help PALM workers before a situation reaches a crisis point.”

In a phone interview with FBC News, Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto stated that Fiji’s amended Immigration Act allows Fijians to seek travel documentation support from the Ministry if they need to return home.

“We provide travel documents for those people who want to come back; we facilitate their passports and other required documents if they have to come back.”

FBC News has also reached out to Fiji’s High Commission in Canberra, Australia, but has yet to receive a response.