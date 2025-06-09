Suspicious white substance discovered in Lau Group

Officers have since recovered the parcel, which is now in police custody awaiting testing. [Photo: FILE]

A parcel containing a suspicious white substance was discovered on an island in the Lau group on Saturday.

Police say a woman and her daughter found the package while returning from a fishing trip.

Officers have since recovered the parcel, which is now in police custody awaiting testing.

The Fiji Police Force commends the community for quickly sharing information regarding the discovery and thanks local leaders for their ongoing support.

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The public is strongly advised never to handle suspicious packages.

Anyone who discovers a suspicious parcel or spots unusual maritime activity should immediately contact their nearest police station or call 1681.