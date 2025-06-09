Naduvalo for top award

[World Rugby Sevens/Facebook]

Speedster, Vuiviawa Naduvalo, has a chance to become the third Fiji Airways Men’s 7s rep to win the SVNS Player of the Year award this year.

The last national rep to win it was Jerry Tuwai in 2019 while Samisoni Viriviri did it in 2014.

Naduvalo has been in top form for Fiji 7s in the 2025/2026 series.

He will be contesting the top award with Australia’s Henry Hutchison and Tristan Leyds of South Africa.

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Fiji born Kele Lasaqa of New Zealand is one of three Rookie of the Year award nominees.

The winner will be crowned following the World Championship Final in Bordeaux on Monday.

Awards recognize the standout players from an action-packed 2026 season.

Winners of the Dream Teams and top try scorer awards will also be announced.

Women’s SVNS Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC:

Maddison Levi (Australia)

Jorja Miller (New Zealand)

Ariana Ramsey (USA)

Men’s SVNS Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC:

Henry Hutchison (Australia)

Tristan Leyds (South Africa)

Vuiviwa Naduvalo (Fiji)

Women’s SVNS Rookie of the Year:

Anaick Konyi (France)

Kennedi Stevenson (Canada)

Tahna Wilfley (USA)

Men’s SVNS Rookie of the Year :