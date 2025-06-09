Kumar is new Cricket Fiji CEO

Former Fiji Football operations manager Anushil Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Fiji.

Kumar was officially unveiled as CEO during a press conference held at Albert Park in Suva this afternoon, with members of the Cricket Fiji board in attendance.

Speaking at the announcement, Kumar said he was honoured to be entrusted with the role and pledged to give his best in helping develop and grow cricket in Fiji.

“It’s an honor to be given this role, I’ve always wanted to be part of a minor sport and help it grow and I believe that this is my calling.”

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Kumar brings extensive sports administration experience to the position.

He served as acting CEO of Bula FC early last year and has also held senior official roles with Team Fiji at major international events, including the Pacific Games.

He officially assumed office today.