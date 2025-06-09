FTU calls for transport assistance increase

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Teachers Union is proposing a 40% increase in transport assistance to ensure operators in the rural and maritime areas can continue providing their services.

The scheme’s original stage fares – set between $0.70 and $1.50 have failed to keep pace with rising transport costs.

FTU General Secretary Muniappa Goundar says that transport vouchers for rural services have remained largely unchanged since 2014, despite steep increases in fuel prices and operating expenses.

Rising fuel costs are putting pressure on the rural transport service providers.

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“So, you know, FTE demand increased by 35% to 40%, you know, to be fair to these service providers that, you know, they can keep providing the much-needed, you know, services in their localities. Otherwise, if they stop, then how are the children going to have the sense of free education, you know, that is defeated.”

Goundar says the government should consider these operators in the next national budget.

Fijian Teachers Association GS Paula Manumanunitoga says that if support does not increase, this could affect access to education.

“We have received complaints from rural and maritime service providers requesting an increase in voucher values. These operators serve remote areas with poor road conditions, and with rising fuel and food prices, the adjustment is necessary.”

We have reached out to the Ministry of Education to confirm whether a contingency plan is in place to safeguard student transport if the fuel crisis worsens.