Bunnings Pacific is now available online

Fijians can now access over 20,000 hardware and home improvement products from Australia through the new Bunnings Pacific online store.

In a statement, Bunnings Managing Director Mike Schneider says Fijians can now order products directly through their new website (bunningspacific.com.fj) and get their goods delivered.

“The offer has been built using capabilities we know well – including our supply chain, logistics, and expanding digital platform – to give customers more choice, with clear pricing and delivery they can trust.”

Schneider says that their company has developed a strong understanding of the Pacific through years of servicing markets alongside trusted wholesale partners.

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“We look forward to continuing to learn from local customers and improving the offer via the new Bunnings Pacific online store over time.”

With the new platform, customers can purchase products across power, hand tools, garden maintenance equipment, electrical items, home security, cleaning products, etc.

Orders via the platform will be fulfilled from Bunnings Australian distribution centre and delivered via international partners, noting that prices on the platform include delivery, with timeframes of the purchase communicated at checkout.

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