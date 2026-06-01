Ba leads EPL standings after Round 11

Members of the Ba FC side before their Round 11 clash against Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Ba FC have moved to the top of the 2026 Extra Premier League standings following the completion of Round 11 matches last weekend.

The Men in Black delivered another dominant performance, defeating Nadroga 3-0 to move to 23 points from 11 matches.

Ba now lead the competition with seven wins, two draws, and two losses, while also boasting the league’s best attacking record with 37 goals scored and just 10 conceded.

Labasa dropped to second place after being held to a 2-2 draw by Nasinu FC.

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Despite slipping from the summit, the Babasiga Lions remain firmly in the title race on 22 points, just one point adrift of Ba.

Lautoka maintained third place after sharing the points in a 1-1 draw Suva.

The Blues sit on 20 points and remain within striking distance of the league leaders heading into the next round.

Rewa FC strengthened their grip on fourth position with a narrow 1-0 victory over T/Naitasiri FC.

The Delta Tigers moved to 19 points and continue to apply pressure on the teams above them.

The EPL will be on hold now as teams prepare for the BiC Fiji FACT tournament later this month.