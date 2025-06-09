Council targets illegal activities at Labasa park

Labasa Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi says the decision was made following concerns about drug-related activities. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Labasa Town Council has stepped up efforts to improve public safety by clearing overgrown trees and vegetation at Lions Park, a move aimed at discouraging illegal activities and making the area safer for residents.

Labasa Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi says the decision was made following concerns about drug-related activities, alcohol consumption, and anti-social behaviour occurring within the park.

Ligairi says the council, in consultation with police, removed excessive tree branches and vegetation that had reduced visibility and created areas where illegal activities could occur unnoticed.

“That is basically to address other issues that hinder businesses, especially drug issues and drunkenness. It is a proactive step that we need to take, and it was done in consultation with the Police Department.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says inspections of the area uncovered smoking apparatus, empty alcohol cans, and other signs of illegal activity, prompting the council to take immediate action.

Taxi operator Mahen Prasad has welcomed the move, saying many workers and members of the public have raised concerns about safety around the park, particularly those travelling to and from the nearby hospital.

Prasad says stronger police patrols are still needed, noting that patients, workers, and ordinary residents often feel unsafe when passing through the area due to the presence of intoxicated individuals and suspected drug users.

Ligairi adds that CCTV cameras installed throughout Labasa Town have strengthened monitoring efforts, with surveillance systems supporting police investigations and helping authorities respond quickly to incidents.

Meanwhile, the council says it will continue working closely with police and other government agencies to ensure public spaces remain safe and accessible as authorities intensify efforts to address drugs, public disorder, and anti-social behaviour across the Northern Division.