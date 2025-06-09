Road works to affect traffic along Princes Road

Motorists are being urged to follow all posted traffic signs and instructions from traffic controllers to ensure the safety of road users and workers. [Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT]

Motorists travelling along Princes Road can expect traffic disruptions this week as the Fiji Roads Authority carries out asphalt concrete works on sections of the road.

The works will take place between the Khalsa Road junction and Colo-i-Suva Road as part of ongoing road improvement efforts.

According to the Fiji Roads Authority, the project began today and is expected to continue until June 6.

Construction will be carried out during the day from 9 am to 3 pm and at night from 9 pm to 4 am.

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Motorists are being urged to follow all posted traffic signs and instructions from traffic controllers to ensure the safety of road users and workers.

The FRA notes that the schedule is weather-dependent and may be adjusted if conditions change.