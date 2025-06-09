Budget plan targets better overseas services

Improving support for Fijians living, working and travelling overseas is a key priority in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ 2026-2027 budget submission.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka says the Ministry is seeking additional funding to strengthen services at overseas missions and ensure citizens can access assistance when facing difficulties abroad.

Ditoka says the goal is to improve country’s representation overseas so that Fijians have reliable support, whether they encounter visa issues or other challenges in countries across Asia, Europe and beyond.

He says priority areas include upgrades to Fiji House in the United Kingdom and the High Commission in Canberra, while plans are also being explored to establish diplomatic representation in Brussels and, later, South Korea.

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“We want to improve how we offer our services to people overseas. Our diaspora, as well as Fijians travelling abroad, must be assured that wherever Fiji is represented, they can access the support they need.”

The Minister says while there are many areas requiring investment, limited resources mean the government must carefully prioritise its spending.

Ditoka adds that strengthening diplomatic network will not only improve services for citizens overseas but also enhance the country’s international engagement and opportunities.